Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs killed in hijacking

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs has passed away after being gunned down during a hijacking incident in Florida yesterday.
In a statement on social media platform X (Twitter), Kaizer Chiefs confirmed the news of his passing, adding that police are handling the matter and that further details will be communicated in due course.
It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce that Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.
24-year-old Fleurs joined Chiefs as a free agent in October having been released by previous club SuperSport United in September.
Fleurs played 70 times for SuperSport, whom he joined from first-division Ubuntu FC in 2018.
He was named 2021/22 PSL Young Player of the Season.
Meanwhile, on X, Sports Minister Zizi Kowda says that he is saddened by the news of Fleurs’ death; and that another young life has been cut short due to violent crime.
I am saddened by the passing of @KaizerChiefs defender and former junior international Luke Fleurs. I am saddened that yet another life has been cut short due to violent crime. My thoughts are with the Fleurs and Amakhosi family, and the entire South African football fraternity.
