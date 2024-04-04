sabc-plus-logo

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs killed in hijacking

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs has passed away after being gunned down during a hijacking incident in Florida yesterday.

In a statement on social media platform X (Twitter), Kaizer Chiefs confirmed the news of his passing, adding that police are handling the matter and that further details will be communicated in due course.

24-year-old Fleurs joined Chiefs as a free agent in October having been released by previous club SuperSport United in September.

Fleurs played 70 times for SuperSport, whom he joined from first-division Ubuntu FC in 2018.

He was named 2021/22 PSL Young Player of the Season.

Meanwhile, on X, Sports Minister Zizi Kowda says that he is saddened by the news of Fleurs’ death; and that another young life has been cut short due to violent crime.

VIDEO | Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs gunned down:

 

