The Premier Soccer League has released its list of this season’s award nominees and it came as no surprise as Mamelodi Sundowns dominated the list with no less than 14 nominations, Andile Jali bagging five.

The midfielder has been nominated for the following awards: MTN8-Last Man Standing, Nedbank Cup-Player of the tournament, DSTV Premiership-Midfielder of the season, Players Player of the season and Footballer of the Season.

Peter Shalulile and Themba Zwane follow with three and two nominations respectively.

Sundowns defender Lyle Lakay who is nominated for the Defender of the Season award says he is humbled by the recognition.

“I am humbled and grateful for the nomination. It’s a reflection of all the hard work we have put in the season. Not only myself but the team. I would like to also congratulate all my other teammates that were nominated for an award”, says Lakay.

Season debutant Royal AM has had a stellar campaign and secured two nominations in the coach of the season and Nedbank Cup most promising player of the tournament categories.

FULL NOMINEE LIST:

Footballer of the Season:

Andile Jali-Sundowns

Peter Shalulile- Sundowns

Victor Letsoalo- Royal AM

Coach of the Season:

John Maduka-Royal AM

Manqoba Mnqithi|Rhulani Mokwena-Sundowns

Eric Tinkler- Cape Town City

Players’ Player of the Season:

Andile Jali- Sundowns

Peter Shalulile- Sundowns

Themba Zwane- Sundowns

Young Player of the Season:

Athenkosi Mcaba- Stellenbosch FC

Kwame Peprah- Orlando Pirates

Luke Fleurs- Supersport

Midfielder of the Season:

Andile Jali-Sundowns

Mduduzi Mdanstane- Cape Town City

Themba Zwane- Sundowns

Defender of the Season:

Grant Kekana- Sundowns

Lyle Lakay- Sundowns

Thamsanqa Mkhize

Goalkeeper of the Season:

Hugo Marques- Cape Town City

Toaster Nsabata- Sekhukhune United

Veli Mothwa- Amazulu

Nedbank Cup -Player of the tournament:

Andile Jali- Sundowns

Aubrey Modiba- Sundowns

King Ndlovu- Marumo Gallants

Nedbank Cup- Most promising player of the tournament

Keegan Allan- University of Pretoria

Luvuyo Phewa- University of Pretoria

Mfundo Thukazi- Royal AM

MTN 8- Last man standing

Andile Jali-Sundowns

Surprise Ralani- Cape Town City

Peter Shalulile- Sundowns