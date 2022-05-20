The Premier Soccer League has released its list of this season’s award nominees and it came as no surprise as Mamelodi Sundowns dominated the list with no less than 14 nominations, Andile Jali bagging five.
The midfielder has been nominated for the following awards: MTN8-Last Man Standing, Nedbank Cup-Player of the tournament, DSTV Premiership-Midfielder of the season, Players Player of the season and Footballer of the Season.
Peter Shalulile and Themba Zwane follow with three and two nominations respectively.
Sundowns defender Lyle Lakay who is nominated for the Defender of the Season award says he is humbled by the recognition.
“I am humbled and grateful for the nomination. It’s a reflection of all the hard work we have put in the season. Not only myself but the team. I would like to also congratulate all my other teammates that were nominated for an award”, says Lakay.
Season debutant Royal AM has had a stellar campaign and secured two nominations in the coach of the season and Nedbank Cup most promising player of the tournament categories.
Footballer of the Season Nominees : #PSLAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/I4PCCJRI0z
— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) May 19, 2022
FULL NOMINEE LIST:
Footballer of the Season:
Andile Jali-Sundowns
Peter Shalulile- Sundowns
Victor Letsoalo- Royal AM
Coach of the Season:
John Maduka-Royal AM
Manqoba Mnqithi|Rhulani Mokwena-Sundowns
Eric Tinkler- Cape Town City
Players’ Player of the Season:
Andile Jali- Sundowns
Peter Shalulile- Sundowns
Themba Zwane- Sundowns
Young Player of the Season:
Athenkosi Mcaba- Stellenbosch FC
Kwame Peprah- Orlando Pirates
Luke Fleurs- Supersport
Midfielder of the Season:
Andile Jali-Sundowns
Mduduzi Mdanstane- Cape Town City
Themba Zwane- Sundowns
Defender of the Season:
Grant Kekana- Sundowns
Lyle Lakay- Sundowns
Thamsanqa Mkhize
Goalkeeper of the Season:
Hugo Marques- Cape Town City
Toaster Nsabata- Sekhukhune United
Veli Mothwa- Amazulu
Nedbank Cup -Player of the tournament:
Andile Jali- Sundowns
Aubrey Modiba- Sundowns
King Ndlovu- Marumo Gallants
Nedbank Cup- Most promising player of the tournament
Keegan Allan- University of Pretoria
Luvuyo Phewa- University of Pretoria
Mfundo Thukazi- Royal AM
MTN 8- Last man standing
Andile Jali-Sundowns
Surprise Ralani- Cape Town City
Peter Shalulile- Sundowns