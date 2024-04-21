Kaizer Chiefs’ winless streak continues

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Kaizer Chiefs have suffered their third defeat in a row in the DSTV Premiership. Chiefs lost 1-nil to relegation threatened Richards Bay FC in Umlazi earlier this afternoon. This was the first win for the Natal Rich Boys against the Soweto club in two seasons. Amakhosi have now failed to score in their last four matches.

In another league match played on Sunday, Polokwane City came from behind to play to a 2-all draw with Cape Town City at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Both Richards Bay and Kaizer Chiefs were desperate for maximum points. Chiefs who were winless in their last three matches needed victory to return to the top half of the DSTV Premiership table.

Amakhosi’s last win was against Golden Arrows early last month. On the other hand, second from the bottom Richards Bay FC needed three points to ease their relegation woes and try to open the gap between them and bottom of the log Cape Town Spurs.

The Natal Rich Boys were in good form after managing to register a rare victory against Swallows a fortnight ago.

The visitors got two corner kicks in the opening five minutes of the match. But other than that, both sides created very few scoring opportunities in the opening 25 minutes of the encounter.

Richards Bay keeper Salim Magoola easily saved an attempt by Chiefs forward Christian Saile in the 28th minute.

Ashley Du Preez failed to punish the home side after a pass from Sibongiseni Mthethwa in the 39th minute. There were no goals at half-time, despite Chiefs having had four shots on target in the first half.

Chiefs continued where they left off in the first half creating some scoring opportunities, early in the second half. The best scoring opportunity for the match was created by Richards Bay in the 58th minute, but Chiefs’ defense managed to deal with the danger.

The home side got another chance to break the deadlock four minutes later. Richards Bay FC captain Simphiwe Mcineka did so from the resultant corner kick.

Magoola denied Chiefs the equalizer in the 73rd minute. The Natal Rich Boys did not take their foot off the pedal as they went in search of an insurance goal.