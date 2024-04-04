sabc-plus-logo

Tributes continue to pour in for Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Tributes have been pouring in following the killing of Kaizer Chiefs defender, Luke Fleurs. The 24-year-old Cape Town-born footballer was killed in a hijacking in Gauteng’s West Rand last night.

Fleurs moved from SuperSport United to Chiefs in October last year and was yet to make a DSTV Premiership appearance for his new club.

Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa posted on social media that he was saddened that yet another life was cut short by violent crime.

Former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe posted on X about the sad news, saying crime is on another level and another talent is gone so soon.

Fleurs’ current and former clubs, Chiefs and SuperSport, as well as Stellenbosch FC were also all saddened to learn of his tragic and untimely passing and extended their heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.

