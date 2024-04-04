Tributes continue to pour in for Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Tributes have been pouring in following the killing of Kaizer Chiefs defender, Luke Fleurs. The 24-year-old Cape Town-born footballer was killed in a hijacking in Gauteng’s West Rand last night.

Fleurs moved from SuperSport United to Chiefs in October last year and was yet to make a DSTV Premiership appearance for his new club.

Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa posted on social media that he was saddened that yet another life was cut short by violent crime.

I am saddened by the passing of @KaizerChiefs defender and former junior international Luke Fleurs. I am saddened that yet another life has been cut short due to violent crime. My thoughts are with the Fleurs and Amakhosi family, and the entire South African football fraternity. pic.twitter.com/h7XFpZFNS6 — Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture (@zizikodwa) April 4, 2024

The EFF sends its deepest condolences to the Fleurs family and Kaizer Chiefs, following the shooting and hijacking of Luke Fleurs which occurred last night and hope that the soul of Luke Rests eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/uttyi7bE7w — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 4, 2024

☠️ @OrlandoPirates is saddened by the passing of @KaizerChiefs defender, Luke Fleurs. On behalf of the extended @OrlandoPirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Fleurs family. Rest In Peace. ⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/SoVCO9jh8c — Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) April 4, 2024

Marumo Gallants FC is deeply saddened by the passing of @KaizerChiefs defender Luke Fleurs. Gallants Chairman, players, technical team and support staff would like to extend our sincere condolences to his club, team mates, loved ones and supporters during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/GeUoBD4DfG — MARUMO GALLANTS FC (@_Marumogallants) April 4, 2024

Former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe posted on X about the sad news, saying crime is on another level and another talent is gone so soon.

Fleurs’ current and former clubs, Chiefs and SuperSport, as well as Stellenbosch FC were also all saddened to learn of his tragic and untimely passing and extended their heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.