Chippa United through to Nedbank Cup semi-final

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Chippa United beat TS Galaxy 2-NIL at the Mbombela stadium to advance to the semi-final of the Nedbank Cup competition. After going to the break leading 1-NIL, the Chilli Boys kept TS Galaxy at bay in the second half and scored to seal a 2-NIL victory.

Chippa will play Orlando Pirates in the semi-final while Mamelodi Sundowns will be up against Stellenbosch FC in another semi-final.

🔥MATCH DAY QUATER-FINALS🔥 🏆NEDBANK UP

🆚 TS Galaxy Fc

🗓️ 14 April 2024

🏟Mbombela Staduim

🕞15h00

📺SuperSport 202 pic.twitter.com/YSP1aE8BUB — Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) April 14, 2024

TS Galaxy had the upper hand in the early exchanges. The Rockets launched numerous attacks with the visitors’ defence stopping them from opening the scoring. The Chilli Boys launched an attack of their own at the other end but keeper, Fiacre Ntwari, denied them a goal.

The hosts came to scoring after another attack with Samir Nurkovic denied by the woodwork. It was the visitors who opened the scoring moments later. Forward, Bienvenu Eva Nga beat Ntwari after some enterprising play by the Chilli Boys.

Both teams had scoring chances in a short space of time with the hosts squandering a chance after Nurkovic’s header into the box. The hosts then cleared a goal-bound ball off the line moments later.

The Chilli Boys came close to doubling their lead after a defensive blunder by the opposition. However, Ntwali spectacularly denied them a goal, stopping Eva Nga’s dangerous ball.

After going to the break leading by a solitary goal, the visitors continued with their offensive play in the second half. The Rockets defence stopped them from doubling their lead on this occasion. The hosts attacked the most towards the end of the match as they looked for an equaliser.

Their efforts earned them a penalty after Sirgio Kammies handled the ball in the box. But keeper Stanley Nwabali stopped Pogiso Sanoka’s penalty kick. Instead, it was the visitors who put the game beyond the reach of their opponents with Roscoe Pietersen scoring a penalty.