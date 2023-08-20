TS Galaxy have caused an upset to beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-nil in the DStv Premiership match at the Mbombela stadium in Mpumalanga on Sunday.

Galaxy have moved into third position on the log with seven points in three matches, while Chiefs are languishing in thirteenth position with just a single point in three matches.

In previous encounters between the two sides, Amakhosi had just one win, with five draws and two losses. Chiefs were looking for their first win of the season, after drawing and losing once in their opening two matches.

TS Galaxy were looking for their second victory of the season after winning and drawing in their opening two matches. Amakhosi were the first to threaten the goal when Ranga Chivaviro failed to direct his header on target from Reeve Frosler’s cross.

The home team went on the attack led by veteran Lindokuhle Mbatha, but his cross was cleared by Sifiso Hlanti in the box. The visitors had the chance that fell to the substitute Christian Saile but his low shot narrowly missed the target with the goalkeeper well beaten.

The Rockets were full of running and this time they went on a counterattack but the final product was easily dealt with by goalkeeper Brandon Peterson. The home team were denied a clear penalty in the box when Hlanti handled the ball. Galaxy finally broke the deadlock in the 48th minute when Higor Vidal’s shot deflected off Peterson into the net.

The Rockets had two quick opportunities in a short space of time but Peterson did well to save a long range shot from outside the box. Chiefs were also launching their own attacks but goalkeeper Vasilije Kolak did well to deny Saile.

Amakhosi almost equalized from the resultant corner kick but Given Msimango could not keep his header on target.

Galaxy almost scored the second goal when Peterson spilled the ball but did well to recover. The home team were looking for the insurance goal late in the match but Peterson was again called into action and made a spectacular save.

The final score 1-0 to the home team.