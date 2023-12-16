Stellenbosch beat TS Galaxy to claim Carling Cup

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Stellenbosch have made history by winning their first trophy in top-flight football. Stellies beat TS Galaxy 5-4 on penalty shootout after the match ended 1-All after extra time.

TS Galaxy was looking for their second major cup final after they won the Nedbank Cup in 2019 while they were still campaigning in the National First Division while Stellies were looking for their first-ever major cup final.

The two teams met in the league earlier this season with Stellies claiming a convincing 3-Nil victory. Stellies had not lost to Galaxy in eight previous meetings before the final.

Stellenbosch had the real opportunity to open the scoring in the 18th minute, but Galaxy goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari made a brilliant save from Iqraam Rayners.

The Rockets also had an opportunity but a long-range shot did not trouble Stellies goalkeeper Sage Stephens.

Galaxy had another opportunity from a set piece but Higor Vidal’s free-kick was saved by Stephens. But the Rockets finally took a lead courtesy of striker Lehlohonolo Mojela’s scorcher on the stroke of halftime. Stellies almost equalised just before half time but Ntwari made another great save from a decent free kick.

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Royal AM striker Samisr Nurkovic came in the second half and almost made an immediate impact but his shot was off target. Stellies almost equalised but Antonio Van Wyk failed to take advantage of Ntwari’s mistake in the box. The Rockets almost increased the lead courtesy of Mojela but Stephens was equal to the task.

A minute later, Rayners thought he scored but Ntwari once again made a brilliant save.

But a few seconds later, Stellies were not to be denied when defender Ismael Toure scored with a powerful shot. But the Rockets almost reclaimed their lead, but Stephens made a daring save from Sphiwe Mahlangu.

Galaxy were denied what looked like a penalty when Nurkovic was fouled in the box, but instead, the referee booked him for simulation.

The match ended 1-All in regulation time. Mojela almost scored his second goal in extra time but was denied by a block from a defender. Stellies finished the extra time with one man short after Fawaaz Bazsadies was sent off. And it was level-pegging after extra time going into the penalty shootout.

Athenkosi Mcaba missed a penalty for the Stellies, while Pogiso Sanoka and Mojela missed for the Rockets. And then Darrel Matsheke scored the winner for Stellies in sudden death and handed them their first trophy in top-flight football.