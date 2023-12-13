History beckons for TS Galaxy in Carling Knockout final

Reading Time: 2 minutes

TS Galaxy players are eager to make history by winning the club’s first major trophy in top flight football by beating Stellenbosch F.C in Saturday’s inaugural Carling Knockout final in Durban. The Rockets won the 2019 Nedbank Cup competition beating Kaizer Chiefs in the final to become the first national first division team to win the Cup competition.

But since buying the PSL status of Highlands Park ahead of the 2020/2021 season, the Rockets haven’t won a major trophy in top flight football. And while Stellies, who will also be vying for their first major trophy in top flight football, have done well against them in the league, the Rockets believe they can win on Saturday.

Saturday’s final of the Inaugural Carling Knockout final sees two teams with lesser support bases battle it out for a major trophy in top-flight football. And of the two finalists, the Rockets seem to have had a tougher route to the final, beating Mamelodi Sundowns and last year’s MTN8 finalists, Amazulu. While Stellenbosch F.C have done well against them in the league, the Rockets say anything can happen in the cup finals.

“It’s because of the competitive nature of the league; everyone is competitive. We fight for everything. Everyone is being given a fair chance. Our journey was a hard one to kick off the tournament with Sundowns and we want to go all the way,” says Mlungisi Mbunjana, TS Galaxy captain.

“We work hard because we want to play like we will and we are ready. We want to enjoy every second. Anything can happen. If we want to win trophy, we must put great attitude,” says Adnan Beganovic, TS Galaxy Assistant coach.

And while the TS Galaxy class of 2019 won the Nedbank Cup competition, the current crop want to write another piece of history for the club.

“The group that won the Nedbank Cup in 2019 none of the players are here, it’s a whole new squad. It’s a totally different group. We have our goals and aspirations, we want to achieve and we want to put the name of the team where it’s supposed to be,” Mbunjana added.

Meanwhile, veteran striker Bernard Parker, who picked up an injury in a match against Mamelodi Sundowns in October, has started light training and is expected to start training with the rest of the team in January.