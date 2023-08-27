DSTV Premiership strugglers Royal AM have registered their first win of the season. However, despite the win the club is still trapped in the relegation zone.

Royal AM are now 13th on the log table with four points after four matches. TS Galaxy remains in third position with seven points.

It’s all over. A 1-0 victory in Harry Gwala Stadium. MOTM : Thabo Matlaba. pic.twitter.com/DZlhWXyBB6 — RoyalAM_FC (@RAMFC_sa) August 27, 2023

The only match of the DSTV Premiership on Sunday pitted two sides on the opposite sides of the log table. The visitors TS Galaxy came into this match with seven points after a famous 1-nil win against Kaizer Chiefs in Mpumalanga exactly a week ago.

Galaxy were the only side still to concede a goal so far this season after three matches.

On the other hand Royal AM were third from the bottom with just a single point after conceding seven goals in their past two matches. Having scored three goals so far Royal AM were on minus four which is the second worst defensive record in the league.

It was a game of very few scoring opportunities in the opening 25 minutes of the encounter. There was no single shot on target after more than half an hour of action.

The visitors started raiding the opposition’s goalmouth in search of the opening goal.

Bernard Parker’s weak attempt three minutes before the break did not trouble the keeper Xolani Ngcobo, and it was still goalless at half-time.

The homeside were denied by the crossbar in the 57th min with the keeper Vasilije Kolak well beaten.

Defender Thabo Matlaba broke the deadlock three minutes later with a strike from the edge of the box.

Galaxy responded immediately in search of the equaliser.

Even the introduction of striker Thamsanqa Gabuza did not influence the match for the visiting team. Siphiwe Mahlangu fluffed an opportunity to equalise for Galaxy late in the match.