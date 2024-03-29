Seven DSTV Premiership matches to be played from Saturday

Reading Time: 5 minutes

It will be a very busy weekend in the DSTV Premiership with a total of seven matches to be played from Saturday after a FIFA international break.

Six matches will be played on Saturday, with only a single match scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

Runaway log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and their neighbours SuperSport United, are the only two sides that will not be in action in this league this weekend.

Sundowns will be involved in the CAF Champions League quarter-final encounter in Tanzania on Saturday evening.

One of the biggest clashes this weekend in the DSTV Premiership will be between the in-form Sekhukhune United and second-placed Orlando Pirates at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Coach Lehlohonolo Seema has turned things around, helping the team win four games in a row. Babina Noko are now occupying sixth spot on the log, having scored nine goals in their past four league matches. Their only blemish in the past few weeks was a 2-nil loss to Amazulu F.C in the last-16 of the Nedbank Cup a fortnight ago.

Sekhukhune will also be strengthened by the return of the Bafana Bafana pair Elias Mokwana and Nyiko Mobbie from the FIFA International Series friendlies in Algeria.

Sekhukhune United Coach Lehlohonolo Seema explains:

“Another game that is gonna be an interesting game. I think people must come and enjoy the game, it’s Easter, it’s holidays. We are playing against Orlando Pirates, one of the biggest teams in Africa and for us as Sekhukhune we want to take one game at a time. We just make sure that we collect as many points as we can from these last few games that are left. Of course we missed Mobbie and Mokwana but I was happy as a coach when I saw them having some few minutes in the match so it shows that they were active.”

Seema says they will not get carried away by their recent success, because the aim of the side is to finish in the top eight bracket this season.

“We are not saying that we have arrived. We know that we had four games or five games unbeaten but that is nothing because we are still in a position that we want to improve. The league if you can see the margins between the teams points, if you lose one you lose two and you find yourself down there. So we are not looking at saying that we are on form or we want to match Orlando Pirates and take them. We just go there looking for maximum points because we are playing at home.”

Babina Noko will be going all out this Saturday in pursuit of three points against @orlandopirates 🦔🦔🦔#Adibahlabe #DstvPrem pic.twitter.com/W1kGf65WE9 — Sekhukhune United F.C. (@SekhukhuneFc) March 28, 2024

Also on Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs will want to redeem themselves after going down to their bitter rivals Orlando Pirates in their last match earlier this month.

Amakhosi will visit a dangerous Cape Town City, a side that is experiencing a slump and that has not won a match since the resumption of the DSTV Premiership after the staging of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Cape Town City Coach, Eric Tinkler explains:

“Our start hasn’t been great in this second half. So opportunity to fix certain areas of our game that I think are extremely important you know. There were a lot of injuries, and then we had suspensions and players moving so I don’t think the focus, concentration was there. So I think the Fifa break came at a good time.”.

Tinkler says the game will be staged at the Athlone Stadium, due to the unavailability of the Cape Town Stadium.

“It’s a game against Chiefs and players should be highly motivated knowing that it’s a big club like them. Unfortunately, we have to go to Athlone because DHL stadium is not available. We would have obviously preferred to stay at DHL but it is was it is, we go to Athlone. Hopefully the pitch will be in good condition. The last time I checked it wasn’t in great state but I think they had for weeks to try and get it ready for the game.”

Pitch looking flawless for tomorrow 👌🔥🍿 🆚 Kaizer Chiefs

📆 30 March

🏆 #DStvPrem

🏟️ Athlone Stadium

⌚️ 15H30

📺 Televised

🎟️ https://t.co/kZ8wlhZVjs pic.twitter.com/iThRjZT9p4 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) March 29, 2024

In other matches this weekend, Stellenbosh FC will host Royal AM, and Golden Arrows will host the struggling Richards Bay F.C in a KwaZulu-Natal derby.

In the only match on Sunday afternoon, bottom of the log Cape Town Spurs will welcome the limping Moroka Swallows.

Easter weekend I Seven DSTV Premiership matches to be played over the weekend: