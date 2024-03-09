Pirates beat Chiefs in Soweto derby

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Orlando Pirates twice came from behind to beat Kaizer Chiefs 3-2 in a thrilling DSTV premiership match at a packed FNB stadium to complete a league double over their arch-rivals. The win also moved the Buccaneers to second on the log standings behind runaway log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Chiefs came into this match on the back of a confidence boosting 1-Nil win over Golden Arrows on Tuesday. Pirates on the other hand had blown a chance to move to second on the log on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers were held to a 1-All draw by Cape Town Spurs.

Chiefs attacked from the word go with Pule Mmodi’s tame effort going wide. Their efforts paid off moments later with Ashley Du Preez beating an offside trap before slotting home.

Pirates had a chance to level matters, but Chiefs defence cleared the danger. Relebohile Mofokeng was a thorn in Chiefs defence on the left.

He set up Patrick Maswanganyi on this occasion with keeper, Bruce Bvuma, using his leg to stop a dangerous ball.

Pirates capitalized after they dispossessed Chiefs in their own half midway through the first half. Monnapule Saleng beat Bvuma to level matters.

Chiefs doubled their lead on the stroke of half time. Du Preez beat keeper, Sipho Chaine, after receiving a pass from Mmodi.

The Buccaneers came close to restoring parity immediately after the restart. However, Bvuma would have none of that clearing a dangerous ball.

The Amakhosi led 2-1 at half-time. Pirates took the game to Chiefs in the second half as they searched for an equalizer.

Thabiso Lebitso beat Bvuma from the edge of the penalty area to level matters after receiving a pass from Deon Hotto.

For the first time in the match, Pirates went into the lead with Saleng beating Bvuma after receiving a pass from Maswanganyi.