Pirates triumph over Chiefs, secure 7th spot in DSTV Premiership

Orlando Pirates beat bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the DSTV Premiership to move up to seventh in the standings.

The only goal of the match came from Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa in the 20th minute.

Pirates have now won two games in a row after beating Sekhukhune United by a solitary goal on Tuesday night.

It was Bucs’ first league win over Amakhosi after five consecutive defeats.

But the Buccaneers beat Chiefs 2-1 in the Nedbank semi-final back in May.

Saturday’s derby was a sold-out affair and the match also attracted FIFA president Gianni Infantino and his CAF counterpart Patrice Motsepe.

Pirates suffered a double blow when defender Thabiso Monyane got a knee injury in the opening minutes of the encounter.

Minutes later striker Kermit Erasmus was also replaced due to an injury.

It was 1-nil at half-time.

Venezuelan Edson Castillo was denied by the upright midway through the second half.