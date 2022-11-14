Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected back in Finetown, south of Johannesburg, on Monday where seven people were killed last month.

Cele will be accompanied by the Police’s top brass.

Seven people were shot and killed while several others were injured when robbers targeted street vendors.

During Cele’s previous visit, residents complained about the lack of police visibility among others.

Cele visited the area after the shooting:

Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says they will engage the community about policing and safety related challenges.

Themba says, “The community engagement will see residents of Finetown and surrounding areas table their policing needs to the national and provincial management of the SAPS. The SAPS and police ministry will use the Ministerial Crime Prevention Imbizo to outline short, medium and long-term policing interventions to improve safety in the area.”