The death toll from Saturday night’s shooting in Ennerdale Johannesburg has risen to seven after one of the victims succumbed to his wounds in hospital.

It’s alleged four suspects in a car attempted to rob a street vendor and fled the scene when the victim fought back. According to the police the suspects returned on foot and opened fire.

Emotions are high in the community following the fatal shooting which claimed 7 lives and left 4 injured.

Angry community members are calling for the Police Minister to intervene.

Police are investigating a case of six counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder. Three men and a woman died on the scene while two women died on arrival at hospital.

Another four men and a woman are being treated for gunshot wounds in hospital.

No arrests have been made but the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes, Murder and Robbery unit is following leads.

Finetown Ennerdale Ward Councillor Amelia Zama says, “As you can see there is no police visibility and I have been here 5 to 6 hours already. So there is no police visibility and police assisting the community. The last police came after an hour.”