The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says ECG Pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary can run, but they cannot hide and justice will be served in their fraud case.
The Pretoria Magistrate's court has issued a warrant of arrest and revoked fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary's R200 000 bail each on Monday.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) confirms that in 2018, a case of alleged police corruption/cash extortion was opened by Shepherd Bushiri’s lawyer on his behalf in Sunnyside, Pretoria.
Enlightened Christian Gathering Church and self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, made headlines this weekend following his statement that he and his wife Mary had fled to Malawi, contravening their bail conditions.
The government says that it has initiated the process to secure the extradition of Enlightened Christian Gathering church leader, Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary, from Malawi. It has also refuted claims that the couple returned home on the same flight with President Lazarus Chakwera.
The DA says the escape of the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary has brought into question the ability of law enforcement agencies to maintain safety and security.
The Enlightened Christian Gathering church leader Shepherd Bushiri has briefed his lawyers to urgently interdict the Pretoria Magistrate's Court from revoking his R200 000 bail.
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says he cannot rule out the possibility of extraditing Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary to South Africa after the couple fled to Malawi.
Self-proclaimed prophet and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, Shepherd Bushiri has made an impassionate plea to his Malawian government to intervene in his case in South Africa.
State House has brushed aside allegations that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary, came on the same flight with President Lazarus Chakwera from South Africa on Friday evening.
The leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church and self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri says he and his wife will only return to South Africa if government ensures their safety and the investigating officers in their case recuse themselves.
The Hawks are investigating how Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife managed to defy their bail conditions and flee to their home country Malawi.
The lawyers for Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader prophet Shepherd Bushiru and his wife Mary have confirmed that their clients have skipped the country.
Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader Pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary have fled South Africa and have traveled back to Malawi.
The Pretoria Magistrate's Court has granted Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader Pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary R200 000 bail each. Co-accused Landiwe Ntlokwana was given R100 000 bail and Zethu Mudolo R20 000.
Judgment in the bail application of the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary and three co-accused is being heard in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court
Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader, Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary and three others will learn their fate on Wednesday when the Pretoria Magistrate's Court makes a ruling on their bail application.
Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) leader and self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri's bail application has been postponed yet again.
The state in the case of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church leader and self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary and three others has argued that they should not be granted bail.
Supporters of the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church pastor Shepherd Bushiri are back at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court where he and his wife, Mary, are due to appear shortly.
The Department of Home Affairs says it will appeal a court ruling for it to halt the retraction of permanent residency status for Enlightened Christian Gathering church pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has confirmed that ECG Pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife are in South Africa illegally.
The bail hearing of Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) leader Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary and co-accused Landiwe Ntlokwana continue in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.
Enlightened Christian Church pastor Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary and three other co-accused Landiwe Ntlokwana, Willah and Zetu Mudolo, are on Monday scheduled to continue their bail application in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his co-accused, his wife Mary as well as Landiwe Ntlokwana, will spend the weekend in custody at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre.
The Pretoria Magistrate's Court has granted the media permission to broadcast live the court proceedings of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his co-accused.
Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) leader, Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, are applying for bail in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.
Supporters of self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, of the Enlightened Christian Church (ECG) have started gathering outside the Pretoria Magistrate's Court where Bushiri and his wife Mary are expected to appear on Friday morning.
Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) leader, Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, are expected to apply for bail in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Friday morning.
The Enlightened Christian Gathering Church Pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary as well as their co-accused Landiwe Ntlokwana have spent a second night in jail.