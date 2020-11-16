NPA says Bushiris can run but cannot hide The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says ECG Pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary can run, but they cannot hide and justice will be served in their fraud case.

Court issues warrant of arrest for Bushiris, revokes bail The Pretoria Magistrate's court has issued a warrant of arrest and revoked fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary's R200 000 bail each on Monday.

IPID confirms that Bushiri opened corruption case against police officers The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) confirms that in 2018, a case of alleged police corruption/cash extortion was opened by Shepherd Bushiri’s lawyer on his behalf in Sunnyside, Pretoria.

What you need to know about the Bushiri case Enlightened Christian Gathering Church and self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, made headlines this weekend following his statement that he and his wife Mary had fled to Malawi, contravening their bail conditions.

SA initiates process to extradite Bushiri from Malawi The government says that it has initiated the process to secure the extradition of Enlightened Christian Gathering church leader, Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary, from Malawi. It has also refuted claims that the couple returned home on the same flight with President Lazarus Chakwera.

DA wants Home Affairs minister to account for Bushiri’s escape to Malawi The DA says the escape of the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary has brought into question the ability of law enforcement agencies to maintain safety and security.

Bushiri seeks interdict to stop Pretoria Magistrate’s Court from revoking his bail The Enlightened Christian Gathering church leader Shepherd Bushiri has briefed his lawyers to urgently interdict the Pretoria Magistrate's Court from revoking his R200 000 bail.

Lamola not ruling out SADC protocol to bring back Bushiri to SA Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says he cannot rule out the possibility of extraditing Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary to South Africa after the couple fled to Malawi.

Malawi government should intervene for my safety in SA: Bushiri Self-proclaimed prophet and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, Shepherd Bushiri has made an impassionate plea to his Malawian government to intervene in his case in South Africa.

State House rejects claims that Bushiri went to Malawi with President Chakwera State House has brushed aside allegations that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary, came on the same flight with President Lazarus Chakwera from South Africa on Friday evening.

Bushiri wants investigators in his case to recuse themselves The leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church and self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri says he and his wife will only return to South Africa if government ensures their safety and the investigating officers in their case recuse themselves.

The Hawks seek answers on how the Bushiris skipped the country The Hawks are investigating how Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife managed to defy their bail conditions and flee to their home country Malawi.

Lawyers confirm Bushiris’ escape from SA The lawyers for Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader prophet Shepherd Bushiru and his wife Mary have confirmed that their clients have skipped the country.

Bushiri and wife flee SA to Malawi Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader Pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary have fled South Africa and have traveled back to Malawi.

Bushiri, co-accused granted bail The Pretoria Magistrate's Court has granted Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader Pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary R200 000 bail each. Co-accused Landiwe Ntlokwana was given R100 000 bail and Zethu Mudolo R20 000.

VIDEO: Bushiri bail application judgment Judgment in the bail application of the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary and three co-accused is being heard in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court

Bushiri and co-accused to know fate on Wednesday Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader, Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary and three others will learn their fate on Wednesday when the Pretoria Magistrate's Court makes a ruling on their bail application.

The Bushiris to spend another weekend in jail Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) leader and self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri's bail application has been postponed yet again.

State pushes for Bushiri not to be granted bail The state in the case of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church leader and self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary and three others has argued that they should not be granted bail.

Court to rule on Bushiri bail application Supporters of the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church pastor Shepherd Bushiri are back at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court where he and his wife, Mary, are due to appear shortly.

Home Affairs to appeal halting of Bushiri’s retraction of permanent stay in SA The Department of Home Affairs says it will appeal a court ruling for it to halt the retraction of permanent residency status for Enlightened Christian Gathering church pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary

ECG Pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife are in South Africa illegally: Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has confirmed that ECG Pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife are in South Africa illegally.

VIDEO: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and wife’s bail hearing The bail hearing of Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) leader Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary and co-accused Landiwe Ntlokwana continue in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

Bushiri and co-accused expected to continue with their bail application Enlightened Christian Church pastor Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary and three other co-accused Landiwe Ntlokwana, Willah and Zetu Mudolo, are on Monday scheduled to continue their bail application in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

Shepherd Bushiri and wife to spend weekend behind bars Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his co-accused, his wife Mary as well as Landiwe Ntlokwana, will spend the weekend in custody at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre.

Media granted permission to broadcast Bushiri’s court proceedings The Pretoria Magistrate's Court has granted the media permission to broadcast live the court proceedings of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his co-accused.

VIDEO: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and wife’s court hearing Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) leader, Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, are applying for bail in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

Traffic disrupted as Bushiri supporters gather outside the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court Supporters of self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, of the Enlightened Christian Church (ECG) have started gathering outside the Pretoria Magistrate's Court where Bushiri and his wife Mary are expected to appear on Friday morning.

Court to hear Bushiri’s bail application Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) leader, Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, are expected to apply for bail in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Friday morning.

Bushiri, wife and co-accused spend second night to jail The Enlightened Christian Gathering Church Pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary as well as their co-accused Landiwe Ntlokwana have spent a second night in jail.