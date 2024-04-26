Man sentenced to 15-years imprisonment for robbing paramedics

Reading Time: < 1 minute

One of the people arrested in connection with the hijacking, assault and robbery of Gauteng paramedics in Nellmapius East of Pretoria in July last year, has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

The Gauteng Emergency Medical Services crew was hijacked, kidnapped, assaulted and robbed of their cellphones and other tools of trade while responding to an incident.

The other three assailants are still at large.

Gauteng health department spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba, says other paramedics suffered two attacks this week.

“On Wednesday, around 10 pm in Rieger Park, Ekurhuleni, two suspects robbed paramedics and fled with a PTT radio used for dispatching calls, while they were responding to a medical call and treating a patient at the back of the ambulance. Another incident happened in Eersterust in Mamelodi, in the early hours of Thursday morning. When the crew was also busy treating a patient, a suspect stole the cell phone of one of the paramedics,” adds Modiba.

“Fortunately, the suspect was apprehended by the police through the assistance of the community. The phone was also recovered. The suspect appeared at the Hatfield Court in Pretoria today and was released on bail with the next court appearance,” says Modiba.