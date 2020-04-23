EMS Spokesperson, Deanna Bessick says it is the 16th attack on EMS personnel in the province since the beginning of the year.

The Western Cape Department of Health has condemned an attack on Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Paramedics during which their ambulance was stoned in Khayelitsha. The paramedics were on their way to pick up a patient at Helderberg Hospital when they were attacked on Wednesday night.

The Department’s EMS Spokesperson, Deanna Bessick, says no injuries were reported.

Bessick says it is the 16th attack on EMS personnel in the province since the beginning of the year.

Bessick says the department is extremely concerned as the number of attacks has doubled compared with the same period last year.

“We are currently facing challenging service pressures with COVID-19 causing major challenges in our country. This is a period when Emergency Medical Services will be in demand at a community level, even more than usual, in the public health system. The Western Cape Government Health is appealing to the public to refrain from attacking officials who are rendering a crucial service during this dire time.”

The video below delves into attacks directed at emergency personnel:

Earlier this week, two police vans and an ambulance were torched during a riot at Boikhutso in Lichtenburg in the North West after a police vehicle allegedly ran over and killed a child.

Some reports say officers were chasing people who had been selling maize during the lockdown. Others say officers were planning to raid a shebeen.