Shepherd and Mary Bushiri's bail has now been revoked and South Africa has initiated the extradition process with Malawi

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says ECG Pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary can run, but they cannot hide and justice will be served in their fraud case. An arrest warrant has been issued for the fugitive couple after they fled South Africa for Malawi, defying their bail conditions.

Shepherd Bushiri says he doesn’t want to abscond trial in SA but fled for his safety:

Their bail has now been revoked and South Africa has initiated the extradition process with Malawi.

They had been granted bail in the fraud and money laundering case and at the time, they were already out on bail in relation to another case.

NPA Spokesperson Sipho Ngwema says they have confidence in the work of government and the Hawks to bring the Bushiris back to South Africa to face justice.

“The NPA put up a fight in court for the court not to grant him bail. We did also indicate the fact that he may have had the ability to skip the country given the fact that, first of all, there was the possibility that he was in the country illegally. He had a number of false documents. But we must also emphasise that we have confidence in the work that is being done by the Hawks now. I went there, I think it’s a matter of time. He can run but surely he can’t hide.”

What the SADC extradition treaty entails:

DA welcomes decision to have Motsoaledi appear before Portfolio Committee

The DA has welcomed the decision by Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs to call Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi to appear before it to account for the escape of Bushiri and his wife.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee, Bongani Bongo, has reportedly sent an invitation to Motsoaledi to appear before the committee on Tuesday.

The DA also wants Motsoaledi to account for his Department’s failure to effectively manage South Africa’s ports of entry and departure.

The DA says it will also move for President Cyril Ramaphosa to set up a Commission of Inquiry to probe allegations that the Bushiris fled the country with Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera. The party says it also wants Malawi to cooperate in the extradition process of the Bushiris.

The Committee will also get a briefing on how they got permanent residency permits in South Africa, which Motsoaledi has described as fraudulent.