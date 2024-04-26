Challenges of access to healthcare in SA 30 years after democracy

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Access to basic healthcare for the majority of South Africans remains a struggle. With the sector battling human capital shortage, old infrastructure, and lack of funding, the National Health Insurance (NHI) is seen as the answer to many of the barriers patients currently face.

As part of the country’s celebration of 30 years of democracy, the Department of Public Service and Administration held its Breakfast Series and spoke with stakeholders in the public health sector – universal access to health care remains a challenge.

The NHI was core to the conversation. The Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko says public healthcare has made many strides in the last three decades.

“As a member of the United Nations, SA has committed to universal healthcare. In the South African context, access to healthcare has come a long way. It has always been a huge issue given the history of apartheid as well as the divide between rich and poor. Despite the challenges we face, we have made strides in ensuring all children under & pregnant women have access to free healthcare and youth-centred care programmes. In 2014, 2 million were on ARVs. That number is now 5.8 million. 94% are suppressed. We have created a double-up med program to reduce queues in Gauteng, rolling up upgraded infrastructure, new clinics and NHI is a crucial step in achieving a universal health department.”