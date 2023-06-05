AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has revealed that King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has requested a meeting with him. This after Buthelezi has indicated in a meeting with Amakhosi two weeks ago that there was a breakdown in communication with the King. As a result Buthelezi said he was considering stepping down as Traditional Prime Minister.

However, the suggestion was rejected by both Amakhosi and members of the AmaZulu Royal family.

Buthelezi has held separate meetings with both Amakhosi as well as members of the AmaZulu royal family where the newly appointed Ingonyama Trust board has been discussed. Among the concerns that members of the royal family have raised is the lack of expertise in the leadership of the board.

In these meetings Buthelezi was asked to stay on in his position.

At present, about 2.8 million hectares of KwaZulu-Natal land are under the administration of the Ingonyama Trust Board.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi addresses Zulu Royal Household:

Glimmer of hope

In a twist of events, Buthelezi has indicated that there is a glimmer of hope as King Misuzulu proposed a meeting to iron out these challenges.

“I spoke to him on video and he spoke to me and he said that we need to sit down and talk and the meeting could be this week which I welcome very much. As things are at present I’m very worried about Ingonyama Trust. It is not true that I am insisting that he should appoint honourable Jerome Ngwenya but I say it would be tragic that after working for Ingonyama Trust board that he should just vanish like that untidily not even us acknowledging all that he had done with the previous King and the Zulu Nation,” Buthelezi elaborates.

Buthelezi has added that members of the AmaZulu royal family are concerned about how the issue surrounding the Ingonyama Trust board has been handled.

“As far as royal family is concerned the most senior people were present. We want this thing to be put right because it is quite clear if it is not handled with any diplomacy it is bound to split the Zulu nation. And that is what we should avoid against all my life to unite the Zulu people, that is the legacy of King Shaka. There are disappointments, there are cases where he has disappointed me. Nevertheless, I do not regard that as a serious rift. Particular now he has himself from his own initiative said we must sit down and talk,” Buthelezi reiterates.

Buthelezi denies allegations that he is trying to dictate who the king should appoint on the board.

“And now the King has appointed inkosi Thanduyise. Even in my speech, you remember I said that I cannot dictate to the King because even the legislation doesn’t say that I have any part. I even suggested if Mr. Ngwenya for any reason is no longer accepted to the King, the King must anyway appoint someone with legal background because you must know that I feel strongly because I put my life, my neck on the block I was even vilified. People must understand that I feel strongly because Ingonyama Trust land is my legacy,” Buthelezi explains.

Measures to ensure the Zulu nation is united are under way.