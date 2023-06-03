AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says he intends to request King Misizulu kaZwelithini to call an imbizo, a gathering of the amaZulu nation, to address issues regarding the composition of the new Ingonyama Trust Board.

Buthelezi made this remark at a meeting with members of the AmaZulu Royal family in Ulundi.

King Misizulu has approved the recently appointed eight-member board, while Buthelezi has rejected it, which pointed to tensions between the two.

Buthelezi says, “We cannot have someone at the helm who lack legal expertise and expertise, because it will place our people in jeopardy from many unscrupulous demands. When I spoke to his Majesty the King, I emphasised that I was not questing his authority.”

He says according to their knowledge as the Amakhosi, following King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu’s death, Honourable Ngwenya remained the chairperson of the board.

“With the passing of his Majesty King Zwelithini, Amakhosi remained secured in the knowledge that the land would continue to be held in trust and his majesty our King’s successor would remain the sole custodian of the land, as I have ensured it myself when I established it. This sense of stability and certainty was cemented when in May 2022, his majesty King Misizulu kaZwelithini officially affirmed the honourable Mr Ngwenya as a nominee, confirming his continuation as chairperson of the board, acting on the King’s behalf as was the case under his father. “

VIDEO | Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi addresses Zulu Royal Household:

