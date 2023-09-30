The body of the late anti-apartheid activist, Aziz Pahad has arrived at his home in Saxonworld, Johannesburg.

This as the funeral service of the late diplomat is expected to set to take place shortly.

#AzizPahad : The body of the late anti-apartheid activist has arrived at his Johannesburg home ahead of the Special Official Funeral (Category 2 ) today #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/1zm0iYAkuz — Canny Maphanga (@CannyMaphanga) September 30, 2023

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Official Funeral Category 2 for Pahad and ordered that flags be flown at half-mast until this evening.

Leaders have begun trickling in at the home of the late former deputy of Foreign Affairs in Johannesburg.

Regional ANC leaders and veterans are among those who are paying their last respects.

Pahad has been hailed for playing an instrumental role in holding talks during the negotiation process and South Africa’s transition to democracy.

Pahad also played a significant role in the establishment of the anti-apartheid movement in the United Kingdom and Europe.

The service will proceed to the Westpark Cemetery at 09:30.

VIDEO | Former Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Commissioner, Dr Fazel Randera, speaks outside Pahad’s home ahead of his funeral: