The funeral of the anti-apartheid activist, Aziz Pahad will be held at the Westpark cemetery in Johannesburg.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accorded the former deputy Foreign Affairs minister Category 2 of a Special Official Funeral.

Pahad died at his Johannesburg home on Wednesday 27 September 2023 at the age of 82.

He served as Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister from 1994 to 2008. Pahad also served as a Member of Parliament from 1994 to 2008.

He has been praised for the role he played during South Africa’s transition to democracy.

Pahad has also been hailed for playing a key role in shaping South Africa’s foreign affairs policy.

VIDEO | Ramaphosa sends condolences following Pahad’s passing:

Live stream of Pahad’s funeral: