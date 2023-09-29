The late Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Azizi Pahad has been hailed as a fine diplomat. Pahad passed away on Wednesday at the age of 82.

He will be buried on Saturday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accorded Pahad, a Category two Special Official Funeral.

He served as deputy minister of foreign affairs from 1994 to 2008. Pahad also worked closely with former President Thabo Mbeki.

The South African Police Service will be responsible for providing ceremonial elements during the funeral service, which is set to commence at West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg.

Pahad has been hailed as one of the key architects of South Africa’s foreign policy.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says diplomats have been drinking from his well even during his retirement.

The late Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aziz Pahad to be laid to rest on Saturday: