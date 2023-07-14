Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has assured citizens that the process of appointing applicants through the Nasi Ispani jobs campaign will be transparent.

He was responding to Action SA’s pledge to prevent the Premier from using the Nasi Ispani provincial government programme to secure jobs for African National Congress (ANC) members ahead of the 2024 elections.

Close to 1.3 million people have applied for 8000 positions. Lesufi says the accusations are mere politicking.

“Action SA, they accuse us of politics when they are playing politics. If you block this process, you block it for what, we haven’t appointed a single person. If you say this process must not appoint ANC people, are ANC people not allowed to fill posts? We don’t appoint on the basis of political affiliation. We appoint on the basis of qualification and merit. They know if we address the issue of unemployment, it’s going to dent their ambition that they think, they can take this province from the ruling party.”

