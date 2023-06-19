The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng is calling for the establishment of an independent body to monitor the Gauteng jobs initiative.

The provincial government through its ‘Nasi Ispani’ programme is on a drive to fill up government department vacancies. The programme is expected to fill up 8000 funded vacancies.

However, Gauteng Premier’s spokesperson Vuyo Mhanga says this is just politicking by the EFF.

Mhanga says, “The Premier when he came in he looked at our work and said there are funded jobs, can we then make sure that they get filled. At the time in February EFF had a term called ‘lesufism’ meaning he does all talk whatever he says it’s not gonna happen. Now that it’s happening they start to shift the goal post.”

