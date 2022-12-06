The African National Congress (ANC) says it supports the National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s decision to decline an African Transformation Movement (ATM) request to use a secret ballot in voting on the report of the Section 89 independent panel of experts on the Phala Phala scandal.

On Tuesday next week, MPs will vote on whether a section 89 Impeachment Committee should be instituted to probe President Cyril Ramaphosa‘s conduct.

The panel found that he may have a violated his oath of office.

ANC National Spokesperson Pule Mabe says: “The speaker would have exercised her own discretion. But also…there is a very dubious understanding from political parties that if we do secret ballot-people might vote with their conscious and sell out their parties. You were voted by seven people, why you think you will get more votes. Stick to your seven.”

However, the DA in Parliament has accused Mapisa-Nqakula of being concerned about protecting Ramaphosa at the expense of the electorate.

Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube says: “The notion that the load shedding is going to get in the way of that is absolutely unacceptable. She is also rejected the request for a secret ballot by other opposition parties. All of this points to a speaker that is only for covering up for a president and not engaging parliament an accounting mechanism over the executive.”

EFF unfazed

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema has called on ANC leaders who have pushed for Ramaphosa to step down in the media, to rather act where it matters the most; in Parliament.

Malema says his party is unfazed by the National Assembly Speaker’s decision to a request by opposition parties for a secret ballot on the Section 89 report on Tuesday.

“Nkosazana spoke on TV and said Cyril must go, Lindiwe Sisulu spoke on TV and said Cyril must go, Supra spoke and said Cyril must go. Tomorrow, let them go and raise their hands. They must not become peacetime heroes, they were talking on TV. Let the real truth prevail tomorrow. Let’s see if they meant what they were saying on TV.”

-Additional reporting by Cathy Maphanga