The African Nation Congress Congress (ANC) Treasurer-general and acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile says President Cyril Ramaphosa will continue with his duties for now, both as party president and head of state.

Mashatile was speaking on Monday at the end of the governing party’s Special National Executive Committee meeting which was called to discuss Ramaphosa’s fate.

Mashatile says, “Once the report is taken on review and parliament is going to debate. As the ANC, we are going to vote against and what does that mean, it means the president will continue with his duties as the president of the ANC and of the republic. But the NEC agreed that the president must proceed to be held accountable, he will subject himself to the processes of Integrity Commission and the Hawks as well as the Public Protector al those process.”

Report

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa argued that the Section 89 Independent Panel report is seriously flawed.

In papers filed at the Constitutional Court on Monday, the president says the panel, led by former Chief Justice, Sandile Ngcobo, misconceived its mandate, misjudged the information placed before it and misinterpreted the four charges made against him.

Sandile Ngcobo, Thokozile Masipa and Mahlepe Sello, including Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and African Transformation Movement leader Vuyolwethu Zungula formed the panel.

Ramaphosa is asking the court to review and set the report aside.

The panel was established at the request of the African Transformation Movement over the theft of a large sum of US dollars from the President’s Phala Phala farm in 2020.

Ramaphosa argues that the panel ought to have determined whether sufficient evidence exists to warrant an impeachment process. He also goes on to say that the panel overlooked the fact that serious misconduct and a serious violation of the Constitution of the law are confined, by the rules of the National Assembly, to deliberate misconduct by the President acting in bad faith.

VIEO: On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said NEC to make a decision on the Phala Phala report:

