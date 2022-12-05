The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) in parliament says it does not agree with National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula that an open ballot voting method be followed on Tuesday.

MP’s will vote whether to institute a section 89 committee to probe President Ramaphosa. The party says given the seriousness of the report, Mapisa-Nqakula should have allowed the secret ballot voting request by the ATM.

ACDP senior party member, Steve Swarts, says, “The ACDP appreciates that the decision as to whether the secret ballot or not lies with the speaker of the National Assembly. However, given the gravity and the seriousness of the report, we support calls on the secret ballot. This will prevent pressure from MP’s, especially the ANC MP’s to be force to tow the party line or face disciplinary actions. And it will enable them to hold the president accountable for his duty,” says Swarts.

Meanwhile, the Special African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting has resolved to vote against the adoption of the Section 89 report when it comes before Parliament on Tuesday.

The one-day meeting was called to discuss the report of the expert panel led by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo.

The report found that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office. Ramaphosa attended the marathon meeting but was asked to recuse himself while NEC members discussed the matter.

Speaking at the end of the meeting earlier in the evening, ANC Treasurer General and Acting Secretary General Paul Mashatile says all party MPs have been instructed to vote against the report.

“The NEC has resolved that the NEC will vote against the adoption of the report of the Section 89 panel given the fact that the report has now been taken on review by the president. Should the parliament proceed tomorrow the ANC will not support that report that’s our conclusion.”

