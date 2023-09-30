The African National Congress (ANC) says the Democratic Alliance (DA) is politically grandstanding regarding the cadre deployment matter and seeking to find Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula in contempt of court.

Mbalula says they have approached the Constitutional Court appealing the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA)’s ruling upholding the High Court ruling that the ANC must hand over its cadre deployment records to the DA.

“We have filed in the Constitutional Court because we are defending the ANC cadre policy. The DA is conflating the role of the party and the state and that presupposes that the ANC as a party appoint civil servants. What the ANC does in terms of its cadre policy, it actually mobilises within its ranks the best of the best and then to compete with everybody,” says Mbalula.

Meanwhile, at least five ANC supporters from Cacadu, formerly known as Lady Frere in the Eastern Cape have been taken to hospital with injuries after a tent collapsed on them. The incident occurred during the party’s regional 2019 manifesto review. The incident occurred before Mbalula’s was to address the gathering. Mbalula says the incident is very unfortunate.

“The certificate of clearance for the stage was given and the wind just became so strong and just what happened and injured our people and it is very sorry time for our supporters and a young boy who was here. We will see them in hospital. The report we got is that they are doing very well in hospital we will observe that situation very closely,” Mbalula added.