African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member, Mmamoloko Kubayi says the party president Cyril Ramaphosa has engaged ANC members in eThekwini, Durban, on service delivery challenges.

Kubayi says the engagement is necessary as the ANC prepares for next year’s general election.

“We are doing an evaluation in terms of the performance of our structures, do we have structures that are in place? Do we have the organisation functioning? To hear feedback on how things need to be and how and how things are going in the regions. It’s not only about internal matters of the ANC, but also focuses where there are problems, get feedback from our branches who are interacting with communities to say what are the areas we need to pay attention to.”

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is engaging with structures of the party’s biggest Region, eThekwini:

Ramaphosa urges party members that next year’s general elections are about bread and butter issues, including service delivery.

“Comrades, the next elections much as it is a provincial and national election, it really going to be about service delivery at the local level. That is where we got to focus our attention on. Our people want their lives to be improved. They want to make sure that their lives improve and what affects their lives is things like electricity, it is things like water, it things like roads, the potholes where they live.”

The ANC president dismisses reports that the party’s national leadership wants to disband the leadership of KwaZulu-Natal. The party in the province lost ground in some areas, losing some municipalities during the 2021 municipal elections. It also lost some wards during by-elections that followed, even inwards previously under its control.

ANC President Ramaphosa addresses delegates in KZN:

“There is no decision, there is no reason, there is no plan to disband the PEC, and we’ve got the leadership that is leading this province. So those rumours are rumours that are just flying around in the sky. We are here as we are going to be doing to all other provinces. We are here to consolidate the unity that has been forged here and strengthen the ANC. So there is no plan to disband any of our structures.”

Other party National Executive Committee members, including the deputy president, Paul Mashatile, and the secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula have also been deployed to various regions.

Meanwhile, ANC National Working Committee members will remain in KwaZulu-Natal until Tuesday to assess the party’s readiness for next year’s general elections. –