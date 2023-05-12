ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has denounced reports that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) is in KwaZulu-Natal with the aim of disbanding the provincial leadership.

Mbalula has been speaking in Ballito North of Durban after meeting with AmaZulu King MisuZulu.

National leadership led by party President Cyril Ramaphosa will this weekend meet with structures across the province.

Mbalula however admits that there are challenges facing the party in the province.

“Our structures will hear from us, and we will hear from them as well and there will be no holly cows. But our intentions here are not to come and dissolve the PEC. Where the PEC has shortfalls, we will address those and strengthen them. So, our engagement with our structures is routine work. We do have challenges, then from a point of view of elections that have taken place. There are whole number of things that give account of why in certain elections we have lost.”

There are many challenges in this province that the ANC has to work on to redeem itself, work on its image, and intensify renewal of the organisation. #ANCinKZN#ANCRenewal https://t.co/hYoOu6zNUJ pic.twitter.com/NbHtau0aHI — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Cde Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) May 12, 2023