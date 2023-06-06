Legal expert Advocate Thabo Molete says the passing of one of the investigators in the Thabo Bester escape case will not have a negative impact on the matter. Brigadier Jackson Mkhaulesi’s death was confirmed on Monday.

SAPS confirms the Brigadier’s passing:

According to police, circumstances surrounding the senior officers’ death who is also the provincial head of organised crime in the Free State province, remains a subject of a police investigation. Brigadier Mkhaulesi has been with the SAPS for 31 years.

Advocate Molete believes that this can only delay the matter a little.

“I think the passing on of the investigating officer on the matter is not going to impact negatively on the investigations, however it will retard the process. Remember that there’s is a speed at which we are expecting this matter to be expedited but if they are investigating officer passing on and it will mean that the investigation team will have to go back and check for the suitable replacement for this investigator who has passed on,” Advocate Molete explains.