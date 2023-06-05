The national police have confirmed the death of one of the investigators in the Thabo Bester escape case. The senior officer has been with SAPS for 31 years and was also the Provincial head of organised crime in the Free State.

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola has described the member as a hardworking, loyal and dedicated detective with 31 years of service. Over the years he has proven himself to be a highly skilled detective with a wealth of experience and knowledge in the detective environment.

His departure leaves a void in the SAPS detective environment.

BREAKING #ThaboBester Police have confirmed one of the Investigating officers in the #ThaboBester case has died. He is also the Provincial Head of organised crime in the Free State.#SABCNEWS pic.twitter.com/gGM9esxZky — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) June 5, 2023

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the Free State High Court’s judgment, dismissing Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent application with costs. Magudumana wanted the court to declare her arrest, in Tanzania, illegal.

She is among the seven people arrested for aiding and abetting Bester, to escape from prison.

“We welcome the judgement of the High Court which is in favour of the state. What we are hoping is that from now we will be given enough space so that we can do what is expected of us as prosecutors and investigators to ensure that justice prevails,” says the provincial NPA Spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.



NPA reacts to the court declaring Magudumana’s return to SA from Tanzania an extradition: