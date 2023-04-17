The fraud and corruption trial against former President Jacob Zuma and French arms manufacturer Thales has been postponed to August 15, 2023.

The case resumed at the Pietermaritzburg High Court this morning, with Judge Nkosinathi Chili taking the reins from Judge Piet Koen, who recused himself earlier this year.

Zuma is facing charges including fraud, corruption and money laundering over the arms deal procurement in the late 1990s.

The trial has again been postponed for arguments related to Zuma’s application to have lead prosecutor Billy Downer removed from the matter.

Former President Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>