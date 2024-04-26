MK Party will ensure Africans are emancipated: Zuma

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader Jacob Zuma says they are determined to ensure that Africans are emancipated.

Zuma says Africans have been oppressed since the dawn of democracy, with the majority of them living below the poverty line.

He was speaking at his residence in Nkandla in northern KwaZulu-Natal where the party unveiled several vehicles donated for its election campaign.

Zuma says, “We have seen that we haven’t reached where we wanted to reach. People amongst us turned against us and became white people. They arrested us for nothing, doing the same thing that was done by the apartheid government whereas they call themselves freedom fighters. They have reversed all the good things we have done and that is why people have decided to build this strong and powerful organisation. It’s like Noah’s ark that will save black people.”

VIDEO | Former President Zuma addresses MK Party supporters:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>