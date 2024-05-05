Zuma is stalling the Constitutional Court’s process: Analyst

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Political Analyst Sandile Swana says former President Jacob Zuma is stalling the Constitutional Court’s process.

This comes after Zuma launched a counter-application before the apex court on Friday.

He wants to have the six Justices who presided over his contempt of court matter in 2021, recuse themselves.

The court is set to hear the matter between the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and the uMkonto weSizwe (MK) Party on Friday.

Swana says this is a political move.

He says, “President Jacob Zuma basically doesn’t want a hearing to take place until the elections are concluded because, if he succeeds in disqualifying six of the judges, the Constitutional Court will not have any capacity anytime soon to reconvene and judge the case before the elections, so he is basically stalling the process.”

VIDEO: Full interview with Swana: