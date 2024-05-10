‘Justice Mokgoro worked hard to inspire a new generation of lawyers’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A judiciary watchdog Judges Matter has described the late former Constitutional Court judge, Justice Yvonne Mokgoro as a pioneer in the legal profession.

She passed away on Thursday at the age of 73.

In April last year, Mokgoro was injured in a car crash when she was travelling between Warrenton and Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

She was one of the first black women justices of the court.

Judges Matter Research and Advocacy Officer, Mbekezeli Benjamin says Mokgoro worked hard to inspire a new generation of lawyers.

Benjamin says, “I think the way that we can honour her is to firstly celebrate her remarkable life, but also to emulate all that she did. Because even after she retired, Justice Mokgoro still worked hard for South Africa.”

“She was the founding council chairperson of the Sol Plaatje University. She literally built that university from the ground up. It is standing today as a legacy and a testament to her hard work. And that is something that we can all take as an example for all of the South Africans,” he adds.

