Judges Matter notes JSC’s recommendations on Judge President Mlambo

Judiciary watchdog, Judges Matter says it has noted the decision by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) not to recommend that Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo face the Judicial Conduct Tribunal.

This comes after the Judicial Conduct Appeals Committee (JCC) recommended that Mlambo should face the tribunal for allegedly lying to the Justice Minister and Parliament over a dispute with Advocate Anthony Brink.

Brink brought an appeal against an earlier decision by the JCC which dismissed his complaint against Mlambo.

Research and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter, Mbekezeli Benjamin says the JSC took a correct decision to dismiss the recommendation by the JCC’s appeals committee and the complaint.

“The complaint itself was actually quite strange because it arouses from Justice Mlambo’s time as chairperson of Legal Aid South Africa. There was a jobseeker who was disgruntled with a legal aid process and so filed a judicial misconduct against him.”

“And in that complaint, he accused Judge Mlambo of lying to or misleading Parliament. But what the JSC found was that there was no evidence to substantiate that allegation. So, they rejected the recommendation to institute a tribunal and they dismissed the complaint,” adds Benjamin.