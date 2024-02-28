‘Maya’s nomination as Chief Justice is significant moment for women’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Advocacy Group, Judges Matter, says the nomination of Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya by President Cyril Ramaphosa to become the new Chief Justice is a significant moment for women.

Maya is to succeed Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, whose term ends at the end of August, making the position vacant.

The group’s Researcher and Advocacy Officer, Zikhona Ndlebe, says South Africa has never had a female Chief Justice in three decades.

Ndlebe says, “It will send a very strong message not only to the judiciary but also to young people who are studying law, young people who want to be in leadership positions, that it’s possible. We have seen that transformation is possible in our country. So it will send a very strong message in terms of transformation, in terms of young people who want to become leaders in the future.”

Below is the full interview with Ndlebe:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>