Motata, Hlophe first to test conduct system for judges: Judges Matter

Judiciary monitoring body, Judges Matter, says retired Gauteng Judge Nkola Motata, as well as suspended Western Cape High Court Judge president, John Hlophe, are the first to have tested the conduct system for judges.

Parliament’s Justice and Correctional Service Portfolio Committee says it will recommend that both judges be impeached.

Two-thirds of the National Assembly’s MPs will have to vote in support of the recommendation for it to take effect.

Only the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) opposed the recommendation during the committee’s discussions yesterday.

Coordinator at Judges Matter, Allison Tilley says, “They are pathfinders in a way, they’ve really been the first judges who’ve tested the conduct system, although Judge President Hlophe, to a larger degree, and what they’ve done is they’ve challenged most parts of the judicial conduct system.”

“The many challenges that they brought didn’t succeed, they’ve certainly appealed the matters as far as they can take them. I think what that ends up meaning, is that the subsequent conduct matters that are coming through now are going to be dealt with more quickly.”

Motata was found guilty of drunk driving in 2009 after crashing his car into a residential wall in Hurlingham, Sandton, north of Johannesburg in 2007.

The Hlophe matter relates to a 2008 complaint laid against him by 11 Constitutional Court Justices. This complaint refers to the Western Cape Judge President’s alleged attempts to influence two Constitutional Court Judges in a pending judgment.

VIDEO: Impeachment looms for Judges Nkola Motata and John Hlophe:

