Moseneke to join ICJ judges in case against Israel

Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke will join other International Court of Justice judges on the bench when South Africa’s case against Israel is heard in the Hague, Netherlands.

South Africa is requesting the court to issue a declaration calling on Israel to immediately end its bombardment of Gaza.

The case has attracted international interest, with some countries supporting South Africa’s court challenge. The US appears to be supporting Israel.

International Relations Department spokesperson Clayson Monyela says, “South Africa has approached Justice Dikganhg Moseneke who has agreed to join the other ICJ judges on the bench to hear South Africa’s case against Israel. Professor Dire Tladi, a South African who has been appointed as a judge to the ICJ, starts his tenure in February of this year.”

