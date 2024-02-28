Ramaphosa’s nomination of Maya for Chief Justice welcomed

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s nomination of Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya to be the next Chief Justice of South Africa has been welcomed.

This will make Maya the first female Chief Justice since the dawn of democracy – if appointed.

Maya was first appointed to the bench in 2000 and has gone on to hold positions of deputy president and president of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

This nomination comes ahead of the end of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s term of office on August 31 this year.

“The President has invited the leaders of political parties represented in the National Assembly to make submissions on the suitability or otherwise of Deputy Chief Justice Maya to hold the office of Chief Justice.”

“President Ramaphosa has drawn the attention of leaders of political parties to Judge Maya’s illustrious judicial career, in which she was first appointed [as] a judge of the Eastern Cape division of the High Court in 2000,” explains Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

The video below reports more on the story: