JCC recommends Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo be probed

The Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) appeals committee has recommended that Gauteng Judge President, Dunstan Mlambo should be probed on allegations that he lied to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and Parliament over a dispute with a KwaZulu-Natal Advocate.

This comes after Adv Andre Brink launched an appeal against an earlier decision that dismissed his complaints against Mlambo for “lack of substance”.

Eight complaints were lodged against Mlambo in his capacity as then Chairperson of the Board of Legal Aid South Africa by Brink over the latter’s non-appointment to a senior litigator post at the firm which he was shortlisted for in 2009.

The JCC, in summary, stated that the allegations against Mlambo in some of the complaints are undoubtedly of a serious nature which called for meaningful and comprehensive answers from Mlambo.

However, Mlambo elected not to do so. This led to the JCC’s conclusion that the complaints be investigated by a Tribunal.