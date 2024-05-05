Zuma’s disciplinary hearing to be heard virtually

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) disciplinary hearing against its former President, Jacob Zuma, is expected to be heard virtually on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

This is revealed in an ANC National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) amended notice which cites security concerns as the reason behind the change.

Yesterday, a circulating letter, purportedly by the party’s Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, advised the NDC that the hearing should be held in abeyance until after the 2024 National and Provincial Elections.

The letter cited security concerns and appeared to be informed by scores of members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party’s plans to descend on the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The former ANC President is facing two counts of contravening the ANC’s Constitution.

He may be represented by any ANC member in good standing at the hearing.

VIDEO | While on a campaign trail in Cape Town, ANC president Ramaphosa commented on the Zuma matter:

Meanwhile, former President Thabo Mbeki says the ANC has taken the correct approach in summoning his successor.

Mbeki is campaigning in the greater Tshwane region ahead of the May 29 polls.

VIDEO| Mbeki says his successor has betrayed the liberation movement and must no longer be considered a comrade: