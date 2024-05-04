Zuma to attend ANC disciplinary amid reports of SG calling for delay

Reading Time: 2 minutes

SABC News understands that former ANC President Jacob Zuma still intends to attend his disciplinary hearing at Luthuli House on Tuesday.

Zuma is seeking legal advice on a circulating letter purportedly by ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula advising the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) that the hearing should be held in abeyance until after the 2024 National and Provincial Elections.

Zuma, now leader of the MK Party, is facing two counts of contravening the ANC constitution.

Scores of uMkhonto weSizwe Party supporters are expected to descend on the ANC headquarters on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, former President Thabo Mbeki says the ANC has taken the correct approach in summoning his successor.

Mbeki is currently campaigning in the greater Tshwane region ahead of the May 29 polls.

It’s the first time Mbeki has publicly campaigned since 2007.

In an effort to try and secure ANC votes, Mbeki started his visit to the area yesterday and will be meeting with other ANC veterans and engaging with the public today.

“I think it’s the correct procedure for the ANC, I think it’s important that it must stick to its own rules and its own Constitution. And since clearly, he (Zuma) has committed what would be an act of ill-discipline, that he should indeed appear before a disciplinary committee. I think that is correct.”