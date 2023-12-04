Sheriff of the Court has apologised for ‘spectacle’: ANC spokesperson

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African National Congress (ANC) says the Sheriff of the Court has apologised for what it calls a spectacle caused when the Deputy Sheriff came to attach assets belonging to the governing party earlier today.

This relates to a court order saying that the ANC assets should be attached for failing to pay the over R100 million owed to a KwaZulu-Natal based printing company Ezulwini Investments.

Speaking to the media, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri says they will approach the Constitutional Court. The ANC says it feels it was overcharged and wants the matter to be set-aside.

She says, “The Deputy Sheriff should not have been here. We are not sure behind the reasons for them creating such a spectacle when the ANC communicated formally that it is approaching the Constitutional Court, it is very curious why the Deputy Sheriff was here.”

