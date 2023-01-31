African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says the party has proposed the setting up of a Delivery Command Centre at its Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg, to monitor and fast-track the delivery of basic services across the country.

This came up at the end of a two-day ANC NEC Lekgotla at Esselen Park east of Johannesburg on Monday evening.

Ramaphosa said when he closed the lekgotla on Monday that the ANC wanted all branches to submit progress reports on the delivery of services in their wards.

“This should package and monitor key deliverables on basic services such as water and sanitation, human settlements, roads and infrastructure maintenance.”

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa delivers NEC Lekgotla closing address: