African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa says the party’s Lekgotla has resolved to declare the country’s energy crisis a National State of Disaster.

He was speaking at the end of the governing party’s NEC Lekgotla at Esselen Park in Ekurhuleni on Monday evening.

The meeting was also attended by former Presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe.

Work is already underway within government to establish whether the legal requirements for the declaration of a national state of disaster are met and what specific actions we would be empowered to undertake to urgently resolve #loadshedding.https://t.co/9b3Mqplv8E — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 30, 2023

Ramaphosa says work is already underway within government to establish whether the legal requirements for the declaration of a national state of disaster are met “and what specific actions we would be empowered to undertake to urgently resolve load shedding.”

Currently, the country is on stage 4 load shedding and the system is still under pressure.

“This lekgotla has provided clear direction on what needs to be done to end the energy crisis as a matter of extreme urgency and to establish a firm foundation for energy security and sustainability into the future,” Ramaphosa explains.