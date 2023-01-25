The African National Congress (ANC) has described the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) reason for marching to the governing party’s headquarters at Luthuli House in Johannesburg as a misplaced agenda.

The DA will march later on Wednesday morning against what it calls the country’s ANC-engineered energy crisis.

Eskom is currently implementing stages three and four rolling blackouts. This has led to some businesses closing down and others shedding jobs.

The DA leader John Steenhuisen has urged members of the public to join in the march.

ANC National Spokesperson Pule Mabe says, “They are actually talking about government and yet they are directing their efforts to the ANC. I mean, this is nothing else but the DA preparing grounds for next year’s electioneering. South Africans are not interested. The ANC has already said it will stand on the side of the people and contribute towards finding lasting solutions. We have invited civil society and industry experts today, to participate in our energy dialogue.”

Threats

The DA says it won’t be deterred by the threats of the ANC youth league against the march.

DA Spokesperson Cilliers Brink says a security assessment has been conducted for the safety of the marchers.

Brink says, “The Johannesburg Metro Police and the SAPS have put out the conditions to say you will do this, you won’t do this. There is agreement on the route of the march, there’s agreement on the endpoint. In addition, we have private security. Indeed we have taken note of these threats by the ANCYL. It’s important for people to realise that those threats show diversion to accountability. There’s been no public threats, there’s been no speak of violence. The DA is determined to do a peaceful march today.”

